Giampaolo meets Maldini, Gazidis and Boban: the topics discussed
14 June at 10:45The new AC Milan is beginning to take shape, waiting for official confirmations. Yesterday, for example, Maldini, Zvonimir Boban and Marco Giampaolo, later accompanied also by Gazidis, met at lunch, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport.
It was the first real operational meeting of the new management, a sort of summit aimed to legitimize the new Rossoneri coach.
During the summit, many different topics were discussed. Giampaolo will not ask for the impossible on the transfer market but he clarified his idea of football and the players suitable to carry it out. Another issue discussed was the ongoing legal battle with UEFA, as it influences the next transfer campaign. Finally, the composition of Giampaolo's staff at the San Siro was also discussed.
After the meeting, the still Sampdoria manager left to Genoa to follow the procedure of closing his relationship with his current club. President Ferrero would like to formalize the arrival of a new coach before releasing Giampaolo. After that, the manager will be able to sign his contract with the Rossoneri for the next two seasons (with an option for a third) worth around 2 million euros net per year.
