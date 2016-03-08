Giampaolo on his job at risk: 'I don't think about these things..'

AC Milan manager Marco Giampaolo has said that he doesn't think about the fact that his job at the club could be at risk.



The rossoneri haven't had the best of starts to the Serie A season under the Italian. They have scored only two goals, racking up only six points in four games in the league. The recent loss to Inter didn't leave Paolo Maldini and Zvonimir Boban happy.



Ahead of the game against Torino tomorrow, Giampaolo was asked about whether his job is at risk or not.



He said: ​ "I don't think about these things, I think about working and doing good."

