Giampaolo on Man Utd game: 'Third high-level game, goal is to grow'

03 August at 18:35
AC Milan manager Marco Giampaolo has said that the club is well upto playing their third high-level pre-season friendly against Manchester United.

In what will be the last International Champions Cup game of this pre-season United will play the rossoneri in Cardiff, with Paul Pogba missing due to injury for the game.

In an interview that Marco Giampaolo gave to the reporters before the game, he said: . "It is a high level game, we are happy to play this type of game. The games are stimulating and also for what is the construction of our game idea.

"This is the third high level game, we are still under construction that we have so many players out. Our goal is to grow to present ourselves at the first of the championship in the best."

