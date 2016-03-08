Giampaolo praises 'extraordinary' Milanello and reveals his goal with AC Milan
09 July at 16:00AC Milan's pre-season training camp begins today at Milanello and on the occasion coach Marco Giampaolo spoke to Milan TV about the upcoming season.
"There are many Milan fans, millions of them. Milan is one of the most followed teams in the world. I perceive the history of the club here, what it means to win, the ambitions. I already knew what to expect but now I touch them with my hand. It is right that it is so," he said.
"My way of work? I think you have to be yourself, never play a part that doesn't belong to you. I always think about working to improve. I don't talk much but I try to create an intellectual relationship with my players. I am in love with my players, I always try to recover those who are not at their best. I love workers and those who are silent, sometimes even communicating with attitudes rather than words. I am like that.
"The derby? It is always a different game. For me, it was like that in Genoa and I was lucky enough to never lose. I know what the derby means to the fans, I know that winning matches like this is very important for the fans. To win you have to play football. The derby brings great pressure.
"My staff? It is crucial, I wrap myself in collaboration with 10-12 people who work hard from morning to night. Today the players are monitored every day, we always try to make them perform better. I worry a lot about the psycho-physical state of my players. I have great faith in my staff.
"My project? I love and fall in love with my players. Yesterday I was asked about Praet whom I admire a lot, I respect him a lot but now I'm at Milan and we will do all the right assessments together to build a team as competitive as possible.
"Milanello? It is an extraordinary place. I wanted to know the gardener immediately, the field is very important for me. Here is the best place to be able to train. I had never seen it, it is an extraordinary place to work," Giampaolo concluded.
