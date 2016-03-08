Giampaolo ready to give Andre Silva a chance: Elliott wants to recover the investment
23 June at 12:35In a couple of weeks, the AC Milan players will meet at Milanello to begin preparations for the new season under the new coach Marco Giampaolo, who will carefully observe the players, especially those still "in the balance", whose future at Milan is far from certain.
Among these, for example, is Andre Silva, returning from a forgettable experience at Sevilla. According to today's Corriere della Sera, the Portuguese will be given a chance by Giampaolo, who is convinced that by working on the player, he can effectively make him a starter next to Piatek as a second striker.
Costing 38 million euros, the Elliott fund has asked to try to recover the investment. Andre Silva, therefore, will have an opportunity. On the other hand, Cutrone might not have one, as he has been placed on the market. If someone offered 25 million euros for him, the striker could leave the San Siro this summer.
