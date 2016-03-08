Giampaolo ready to give keys to Milan's midfield to Praet: Sampdoria's demand revealed
30 June at 13:30Dennis Praet is not a second choice for AC Milan but a player that Marco Giampaolo is very excited about. It is true that the main objective for the midfield in the last couple of days was Lucas Torreira but Praet has never left the radar of Giampaolo who needs a deep-lying playmaker for his midfield to be able to implement his football in the best possible way.
According to today's edition of Tuttosport, Sampdoria want 25 million euros for Praet, a figure that Milan, freed from the UEFA burden, can spend. The Rossoneri executives would like to please their coach, who has expressly requested the purchase of a footballer with certain characteristics to be deployed in the 'regista' role.
Putting Praet at the centre of the midfield, underlines Tuttosport, could accelerate the learning process by the team. The Belgian feels he is ready to make the big leap in quality and is attracted by the possibility to reunite with his former coach at Sampdoria.
