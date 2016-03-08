Giampaolo reflects on Bayern-Milan and reveals what he likes most about Piatek

23 July at 11:00
Marco Giampaolo spoke at a press conference ahead of AC Milan's match against Bayern Munich in the International Champions Cup.

"There is high-level commitment. We've been working together for 10 days and I expect to see the things we've worked on. I am confident, the team has worked very well and with dedication. These are the tests that will tell us where we are, where we need to work and how the interaction between the players continues," he said.

"Bayern-Milan? When you measure yourself with top-level teams in important events, it makes you grow. I will evaluate the growth of the players. We do not know what the physical condition is. The result interests me relatively, I am interested in the quality of the performance and the willingness to play a role within the game.

"The starting line-up? I'll think about it on the day of the match. There is no Giampaolo football. I have an idea, the players with their qualities must try to realize the idea. We want to be something recognizable, the path is long and tortuous but we must have the vision to achieve important results.

"Piatek? I knew Kris as an opponent and now I'm getting to know him in training. He's a complete football. He has strength, technique, a sense of goal and depth. I really enjoyed him in these 10 days," Giampaolo concluded.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.