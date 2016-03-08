Giampaolo reflects on Bayern-Milan and reveals what he likes most about Piatek
23 July at 11:00Marco Giampaolo spoke at a press conference ahead of AC Milan's match against Bayern Munich in the International Champions Cup.
"There is high-level commitment. We've been working together for 10 days and I expect to see the things we've worked on. I am confident, the team has worked very well and with dedication. These are the tests that will tell us where we are, where we need to work and how the interaction between the players continues," he said.
"Bayern-Milan? When you measure yourself with top-level teams in important events, it makes you grow. I will evaluate the growth of the players. We do not know what the physical condition is. The result interests me relatively, I am interested in the quality of the performance and the willingness to play a role within the game.
"The starting line-up? I'll think about it on the day of the match. There is no Giampaolo football. I have an idea, the players with their qualities must try to realize the idea. We want to be something recognizable, the path is long and tortuous but we must have the vision to achieve important results.
"Piatek? I knew Kris as an opponent and now I'm getting to know him in training. He's a complete football. He has strength, technique, a sense of goal and depth. I really enjoyed him in these 10 days," Giampaolo concluded.
Go to comments