Giampaolo's goal at AC Milan: 'Fighting cliches while having fun'
18 June at 10:00Today he will be in Milano and will sign his contract with AC Milan tomorrow to become the official coach of the Rossoneri. There are no more doubts about Marco Giampaolo, ready to take over after the departure of Gennaro Gattuso.
Yesterday the former Sampdoria coach received the Timone d’Oro award and answered some questions from journalists, as long as they did not concern his new experience. Some of the answers, however, show a very clear identikit of the personality and ideas of the manager.
"We must put the experience to good use. Sometimes you have to fight cliches that are thrown at you. I have remained faithful to the principle that one never stops learning and working with continuity is increasingly enriching the wealth of knowledge," he said.
"My dream is to train while having fun. When the playful aspect disappears, then there are problems. Sampdoria? I have the happiness of having participated in the construction of an idea that we have succeeded to develop. The club has always accompanied me in the best way. And in these years we have created players who are making a difference even out of Serie A," Giampaolo added.
