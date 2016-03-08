Giampaolo testing the 4-3-1-2 with AC Milan: Suso's position revealed
17 July at 16:45Waiting for new reinforcements on the transfer market, Marco Giampaolo continues to work at Milanello with the players available. The former Sampdoria coach is trying to pass on his football ideas, hoping that they will be assimilated as soon as possible.
As reported by Sky Sport, Giampaolo is insisting on the 4-3-1-2 formation and he wants to understand if the current Milan squad, which lacks some players (between injured players and those on international duty) is suitable for his idea of football.
As already emerged in recent days, Suso, who has been playing as a right-winger for Milan in the past couple of seasons, is being tested as an attacking midfielder behind the strikers. Meanwhile, Giampaolo is waiting for Lucas Paqueta to return from vacation to be tested in the same position, so it is up to Suso to convince the coach now.
The instructions of the manager will also be fundamental in the transfer market. Paolo Maldini, Zvonimir Boban and Frederic Massara will receive the necessary feedback to understand which players can be a part of the project and which are not. Consequently, the club swill move with greater certainty also in regards to the incoming transfer market.
