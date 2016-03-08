Giampaolo to drop Piatek for Genoa-Milan?
04 October at 10:00According to what has been reported by Tuttosport, AC Milan head coach Marco Giampaolo is preparing to drop Polish forward Krzysztof Piatek for the match between Milan and Piatek's former club Genoa tomorrow evening.
Apparently, Giampaolo has not been impressed with the Pole's performances so far this season and will likely start the game with Ante Rebic as a second striker behind Rafael Leao.
