Giampaolo to give Silva another chance at AC Milan
29 June at 14:15AC Milan manager Marco Giampaolo wants to give striker Andre Silva another chance to revive his career at the club.
The Portugal international has failed to cement his playing in the starting lineup ever since his arrival in Milan for a whopping €40 million fee two years ago.
Because of that, Silva spent last season on loan with Spanish side Sevilla where he had a decent time with seven goals, but ended the term in a poor form.
Therefore, the former Porto striker has returned to Milan where he was tipped to leave again and join English Premier League side Wolves.
However, as per the new report, Milan’s new coach Giampaolo is ready to give Silva another chance to revive his career with the Rossoneri.
The report stated that the former Sampdoria coach wants to have a formation of 4-3-1-2 where Silva will be given an opportunity to showcase his talent playing alongside Krzysztof Piątek.
On the other hand, Silva wants to leave Milan and wants to revive his career elsewhere. But Calciomercato has learned it exclusively that the club have only received two bids for the want away striker and both of them came from Turkey.
It is also being learned that Silva is not interested in going to Turkey and therefore, he is likely to be at San Siro when the team’s pre-season will begin on July 9.
Go to comments