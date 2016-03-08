Giampaolo to test Paqueta in new role for Milan

paqueta, milan, bacio, pubblico, 2018/19
15 September at 13:15
According to what has been reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan head coach Marco Giampaolo is ready to test Brazilian forward Lucas Paqueta in a new role.

Formerly, it was believed that Giampaolo wanted to use Paqueta as a pure trequartista but now the Italian is ready to utilise the Brazilian in a new role. Giampaolo believes that Paqueta can play in a more-fluid front three alongside Suso and Krzysztof Piatek, even if it means that the defence suffers as a result of the increased attacking numbers.

Comments

