Gianfranco Zola explains what has changed at Chelsea over the years
26 July at 16:30Former Chelsea star Gianfranco Zola returned to the English Premier League club as new manager Maurizio Sarri’s assistant and explains what has changed at the club when he was the player and now.
“It’s certainly a much bigger club than it was when I was here, and I’m pleased about that because it means the whole place is improving. We’re here, myself and Maurizio, to help the club improve and keep growing,” Gianfranco Zola told the official website of the English Premier League club.
“Well, we’re talking about a long, long time ago and, of course, the club is not the same but it seems to me as though the club is certainly going in the right direction.”
