Gianluca Mancini arrives for Roma medical, hopes to score in derby

17 July at 12:00
Roma are on the verge of completing their fourth deal of the summer, signing Italian centre-back Gianluca Mancini from Atalanta.

Mancini is being signed by the Giallorossi to serve as a replacement for Kostas Manolas, who left the Italian capital to sign with fellow Serie A side Napoli this summer.

When arriving for his medical this morning, a fan shouted out 'Score a goal for us in the derby', to which the defender responded with 'Let's hope'; striking all the right cords on his first day at the club.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Atalanta
Roma

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.