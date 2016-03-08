Gianluca Mancini arrives for Roma medical, hopes to score in derby
17 July at 12:00Roma are on the verge of completing their fourth deal of the summer, signing Italian centre-back Gianluca Mancini from Atalanta.
Mancini is being signed by the Giallorossi to serve as a replacement for Kostas Manolas, who left the Italian capital to sign with fellow Serie A side Napoli this summer.
When arriving for his medical this morning, a fan shouted out 'Score a goal for us in the derby', to which the defender responded with 'Let's hope'; striking all the right cords on his first day at the club.
