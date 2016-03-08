Gianluca Rocchi: Profile on the referee for Liverpool-Bayern

Gianluca Rocchi is set to be the referee for Liverpool's UEFA Champions League clash against Bayern Munich tomorrow; the Firenze-born Italian ref looking over his fourth continental clash of the season.In his three Champions League matches so far this season, Rocchi has awarded 16 yellow cards, just one second-yellow and only a single penalty. Rocchi, therefore, can be identified as one of the more lenient refs in Europe; yet he will also be familiar with the var introduced at this stage of the competition.Rocchi is familiar with the video assistant referee because of its use within Serie A. Rocchi has been the referee for 9 Serie A matches this season; in which he, like in the UCL so far, is yet to dish out a straight red card. Rocchi has given out 3 second yellows in his 9 league matches so far, with 41 yellow cards and 5 penalties.After the poor performance of Italian referee Daniele Orsato in the match between Manchester United and PSG last week, all eyes will be on Rocchi to ensure that history does not repeat itself.

@snhw_