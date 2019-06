Gianluigi Buffon: Bookies tip Italy legend for a return to Juve or Parma

Gianluigi Buffon will be leaving Paris Saint-Germain after just one season with the French club. Buffon joined PSG from Juventus on a free last season and, after winning Ligue 1 with the Parisiens, has decided that enough is enough and that he wants to return home to Italy.The bookmakers appear to believe this too; with Parma currently the favourites to be Buffon's next destination at odds of 2.50, with Juventus considered second-favourites at 3.00. Manchester United have been priced at 13.00, Milan and Inter at 17.00 and Napoli and Roma at 19.00.For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.