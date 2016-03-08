...
‘Giants at San Siro’, ‘Juve the mistress of Serie A’: watch the front pages of Italian papers

12 November at 09:00
Yesterday’s game between Juventus and AC Milan is the main issue of today’s papers in Italy. The pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo, Mario Mandzukic and Gonzalo Higuain are all over the front pages of La Gazzetta dello Sport, Tuttosport and Il Corriere dello Sport although the big game of Serie A is also commented on political papers like La Stampa and Il Corriere della Sera.

Tuttosport’s main headline reads ‘Giganti at San Siro’ whose word to word translation is ‘Giants at San Siro’. La Gazzetta dello sport and Il Corriere dello Sport use a similar headline and both call Juventus the ‘mistress of Serie A’.

Watch the front pages of Italian papers in our gallery
 

