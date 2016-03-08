Giggs: 'Ramsey has started great at Juve'
04 October at 09:30Wales head coach and former Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has spoken on Aaron Ramsey's move to Juventus and start to life in Bianconeri; claiming 'he has started great at Juventus.'
Ramsey moved from Arsenal to Juve in the summer, when his contract with the North London club expired. However, he has only really started to make an impact in the last couple of weeks, being reintroduced to the squad after an injury and showing a real creative talent behind the attack.
