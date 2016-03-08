Gilardino: 'Maldini is perfect for Milan, Ancelotti will win things with Napoli'
04 September at 16:15Former AC Milan striker Alberto Gilardino believes that Paolo Maldini is perfect for the rossoneri and also feels that Carlo Ancelotti will win things with Napoli very soon.
Gilardino was exclusively talking to Calciomercato in an interview that he gave to Luca Fazzini.
He talked about many issues and one of those was the Serie A crown.
On Napoli, he said: " Napoli, with Ancelotti, I see them winning things: Carlo has come a long way, he has won a lot, it's incredible."
On Paolo Maldini, he said: "Paolo has recently appeared in the managerial world, but he is doing well, he is the ideal figure for this Milan."
On how the summer transfer window will impact Serie A, the Italian said: " After this market the Serie A will be spectacular. Even more beautiful than in recent years.
"Inter bought Lukaku, Juve confirmed a top player like Ronaldo and added other big names, Roma held Dzeko. even the mid-range teams have strengthened to better face the championship."
