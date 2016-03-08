Gilardino, Piatek has had a crazy impact'

The former AC Milan striker Alberto Gilardino and head coach of Rezzato in Serie D was interviewed in Gazzetta dello Sport.
 
"As a manager you sleep very little, because your head is always full of things. If you were afraid of "exoneration, I should change profession. Sodinha made sacrifices to get back in shape, I have a very direct relationship with him, and I told him that he can give even more to allow us to make the leap". 

"There had been a phone call with Galliani for Monza, but nothing more: no club really looked for me. I decided quickly and I'm glad I did. I have no regrets, I stopped playing at the right time. The six months in China have been an important experience. I always managed to keep a detached attitude, I enjoyed the moments in the right way, so I know how to give the right weight to Champions and Serie D".

"Which striker looks like me? They say Piatek, he had a crazy impact with Milan, I didn't expect it. But maybe I was stronger than the head. Lippi is great at managing the group, at the 2006 World Cup we did something unique. Pioli’s very prepared, having worked with Gasperini at Genoa I understand why they are so good ". 
 
 
 

