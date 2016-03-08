Gilardino shares his thoughts on AC Milan trio Cutrone, Piatek and Andre Silva
23 June at 12:00Former striker Alberto Gilardino spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport in a long interview and among others, he also gave his thoughts about AC Milan's strikers Piatek and Patrick Cutrone.
"Piatek? Whoever scores thirty goals in Italy must be praised. He attacks like me and Giampaolo can be the definitive turning point in his career. He helped Quagliarella to become top scorer, he improved the others, from Zapata to Schick but also Caprari. With Giampaolo, Piatek can become one of the best strikers in Europe," he said.
"Andre Silva? I saw a little of him but from that little, I noticed his technical qualities. The same applies to him: Giampaolo can make him understand what kind of player he is. For the attackers, he is among the top coaches.
"Cutrone? If he left, he would have more chances to be a reference and to play with continuity. He may have a future far from Milan, where he could become an important player. This year he has improved and he can play in many positions, as a winger, second striker or central forward. He is young and already expensive but I would sign him," Gilardino added.
