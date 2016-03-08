Gimenez: 'Last year's experience will help us beat Juventus..'
17 September at 17:35Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez believes that losing to Juventus last year could help them beat the bianconeri this season.
The Los Rojiblancos have a task at hand tomorrow, when they face Juventus months after being knocked out of the Champions League last season by them. They were 2-0 up in the first leg but ended up losing the second by a 3-0 margin, thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick.
In an interview that the Uruguayan gave to AS,he talked about Juventus and said: “I am dying to win it, it is the goal that every player wants. When you wear the Atletico shirt you have to compete to win in every tournament, to get important things. This is our mentality that they have instilled in us since arriving at this club. We are four, with me there are Saul, Koke and Oblak. It is an incredible pride and a great responsibility that I take with pleasure. I'm 24 years old, I'm happy in Madrid and my family is too. I never thought of leaving."
On how they can take lessons from last season, he said: "They have changed coach and taken new players, but you believe that the insertion of midfielders in the spaces and cuts from the external lanes are always the greatest danger for us. They are very strong in this sense and we saw it last year in Turin, that experience will serve us. We should be good at closing spaces and not leaving spaces for those games."
