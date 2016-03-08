Gimenez: Uruguay hero snubbed Man U and Juve to sign new Atleti deal with huge release clause
15 June at 16:30José Maria Gimenez scored a late winner for Uruguay in the Celeste opening World Cup game today. The talented centre-back is one of the most interesting defenders playing in Europe and both Manchester United and Juventus had been linked with welcoming his services.
The player, however, rejected a move to England and Italy in order to continue his adventure with the Colchoneros (read more).
The player’s contract was due to expire in June 2018 but the La Liga giants announced his contract extension just a few days ago.
Gimenez’s previous release clause was in the region of € 60 million whilst his new one is set to € 120 million. The player’s new contract with the Colchoneros will expire in 2023 and Gimenez is not the only player to have opted to remain at Atletico.
Yesterday, in fact Griezmann announced his desire to remain at the Wanda Metropolitano despite the interest of Barcelona.
Lorenzo Bettoni
