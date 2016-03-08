Giorgetti: 'AC Milan wrong not to condemn stupidity of Bakayoko and Kessie'
17 April at 10:45Giancarlo Giorgetti, the Undersecretary of State to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, has returned to talk about the Acerbi-Bakayoko gesture, which he certainly didn't appreciate.
"Calling Kessie and Bakayoko's gesture stupid and unworthy seems to me the least you have to do. The Sporting Judge didn't intervene, but I hope it doesn't end there. AC Milan should've condemned the gesture from the start, but didn't do so. Bravo Gattuso, less good the management," he stated.
