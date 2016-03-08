Giorgetti: 'AC Milan wrong not to condemn stupidity of Bakayoko and Kessie'

"Calling Kessie and Bakayoko's gesture stupid and unworthy seems to me the least you have to do. The Sporting Judge didn't intervene, but I hope it doesn't end there. AC Milan should've condemned the gesture from the start, but didn't do so. Bravo Gattuso, less good the management," he stated.

Giancarlo Giorgetti, the Undersecretary of State to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, has returned to talk about the Acerbi-Bakayoko gesture, which he certainly didn't appreciate.