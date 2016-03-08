Giorgio Chiellini reveals who his enemies are
31 October at 10:45Giorgio Chiellini answered some questions as part of Polish TV show Prosto w Szczenę, in which Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny and Lukasz Wisniowski chat with other players, non-players and friends. Chiellini spoke on a number of topics, including which players he considers to be his enemies.
“All the goalkeepers are different, in some characteristics Gigi is unique and Wojciech is different, but the particular thing is that at the beginning, when I saw Tek as an opponent, he was always serious, he did not talk much. went to dinner together the first week after his arrival in Turin and he was another person.
“I have many opponents: Higuain, Icardi, Dzeko ... I have to find an 'enemy' in every game, for a defender the challenge against the attacker is fundamental.
“Cannavaro has said that Gigi is constantly shouting during the matches, in the national team it was worse than at Juventus, I do not know why, but with Italy it's always more tense, we need a player behind us to help us, the goalkeeper is not only important for parades, but also for words.
“Sometimes it is impossible to block every opponent's shot, you have to think from the defender how you can help the goalkeeper with your position, this comes from the experience and the dialogue with the goalkeeper. study how to prevent dangerous situations, every mistake I make is a lesson for me.
“The bite? I was not angry about that, but for the missed red card, because it was an important match and without Suarez I do not think that Uruguay would have won that match.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments