Giovanni Simeone says his father Diego is 'delighted' by win against Juve

21 February at 12:35
Fiorentina striker Giovanni Simeone revealed his father's reaction to Atletico Madrid's 2-0 win against Juventus. "I've spoken with him after the game and he is very happy", said the young Argentinean striker, son of  El Cholo. 

"In addition to that, he is very happy of how things are going for him in Spain". Diego Simeone has just signed a € 24-million-a-year contract extension with Atletico. He has more than one reason for being happy of his life at Atletico, a club that won seven trophies during his eight-year reign, becoming one of the most dangerous and feared clubs in Europe.
 

