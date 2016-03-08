Giovanni Simeone warns Juve about Atletico Madrid
23 January at 17:30Fiorentina striker Giovanni Simeone discussed Corriere dello Sport with instant impact Muriel had after he joined from Sevilla earlier in the transfer window. "Muriel? From his experience I can learn a lot, it's the one that makes him make the difference in front of the opponent's goal demonstrated already on Sunday. It gives further substance to the entire offensive department. From when he arrived, it immediately made us feel the great desire to do well, to leave the mark it has. It is an incentive for everyone. We have to be smart to take advantage of this strong point and at the same time careful to close the spaces in case of restarting the adversaries ".
The side from Florence may focus their attention to the Copa Italia after an indifferent league campaign so far and Simeone believes it is a great opportunity for them as they face Roma in a week’s time. “We have overcome Torino, an opponent who is not easy to beat, and we cannot stop, I believe that with the right push, let's not forget that we will play at home. Florence on our side, and the desire to go beyond any difficulty, we will be able to play it, we will fight to say our dream, win and dream of a title with the club. And for all this I'm working on it (smile)".
The young Argentine finally discussed this father’s side’s chances in the Champions league against league leaders Juventus It will be a great game, certainly very balanced. What do they tell me when I go to Madrid?" Griezmann is very strong, like Godin and all the others. Many of them have seen me grow, there is a good estimate ".
