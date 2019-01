Giovinco slams Toronto FC owners as he explains Al Hilal

Sebastian Giovinco has joined Al Hilal from Toronto FC and has explained his decision to leave the MLS side on his official Instagram account: "Toronto has been home to me and my family for almost 5 years. I arrived here from Italy in January 2015 and immediately felt something special. From day one, I worked hard to repay the opportunity that Toronto had given me. From that first year, I realized that we could do great things here. Through hard work, passion and determination my teammates and I transformed TFC and made it one of the best clubs in MLS and in North America"