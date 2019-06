Chelsea, Giroud praises Sarri and takes a dig at Higuain

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud spoke from the French training camp ahead of international duty with Les Bleus and gave a brief insight into his first year under the guidance of Maurizio Sarri , which could also be the last, as the manager seems destined to join Juventus in the coming days."If I have a bad relationship with the coach? Not, it is not so. I must admit that, when I did not understand his choices, I went into his office and we talked about it. He gave me his explanations and I gave mine," he said."Higuain? Surely it was not easy to digest the arrival of another striker, a striker that Sarri knew well for having worked with him at Napoli but it is also true that the coach kept his word by demonstrating that I could have carved out my space even with his arrival."Thus, I remained focused on what I had to do and as a result, even those who arrived in January ended up on the bench," Giroud concluded.