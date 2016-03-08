Chelsea, Giroud praises Sarri and takes a dig at Higuain
05 June at 21:00Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud spoke from the French training camp ahead of international duty with Les Bleus and gave a brief insight into his first year under the guidance of Maurizio Sarri, which could also be the last, as the manager seems destined to join Juventus in the coming days.
"If I have a bad relationship with the coach? Not, it is not so. I must admit that, when I did not understand his choices, I went into his office and we talked about it. He gave me his explanations and I gave mine," he said.
"Higuain? Surely it was not easy to digest the arrival of another striker, a striker that Sarri knew well for having worked with him at Napoli but it is also true that the coach kept his word by demonstrating that I could have carved out my space even with his arrival.
"Thus, I remained focused on what I had to do and as a result, even those who arrived in January ended up on the bench," Giroud concluded.
