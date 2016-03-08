Olivier Giroud wants Nabil Fekir to join Chelsea, and has gone as far as to say this directly to the press.

The Frenchman recently won the World Cup in Russia, with Fekir doing a good job coming off the bench for Les Bleus.

Frequently linked to Liverpool, Fekir has recently seen Chelsea jump the queue for him and establish themselves as the frontrunners for the €68 million talent.

Fekir, 24, is coming off a season in which he netted a massive 18 goals in Ligue 1 play for Lyon.

"I spoke to him when we were with the France team and his transfer to Liverpool was aborted," Giroud said.

"After that, it was a question about Chelsea. Even Eden had a couple of words with him.

"We'd welcome him, he's a great player and of course we'd welcome him with pleasure. I don't know if it's news but the market finishes on Thursday."