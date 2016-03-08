Giroud reveals why he left Arsenal and complains about lack of playing time under Sarri
18 January at 21:00Olivier Giroud is not happy with his playing time at Chelsea and he expressed his displeasure in an interview with ESPN.
"I am certainly not happy to stay on the bench, but I keep the frustration for myself and try to turn it into positive energy to work hard in training," he said.
"Every time I play from the beginning I try to bring something to the team, to do my part, but of these 14 games I've played maybe only half, so it is a bit difficult to find continuity. In the last months, it was not easy.
"However, the first six months were good. I needed to leave Arsenal because Arsene Wenger wanted to play with a different type of striker. My time at the club was over and I was very happy to sign for a great club like Chelsea. I integrated with my teammates, I played a few games and we won the FA Cup. Then I had the opportunity to go to the World Cup and it was fantastic.
"However, when I came back, it was a bit different. There was a new coach and I had to start over, show him that I'm ready to play for this team. It was a bit difficult, especially the last month, but I will continue to fight for my place.
"The match against Arsenal? It will be a special moment for me, the first time that I will return to the Emirates since I moved to Chelsea. I cannot wait to play this game, we need to win to keep them away from us. Emery? I think he is doing well. They will have to be patient but what is certain is that they will have a rosy future," Giroud concluded.
