Giroud signs new Chelsea contract and warns Arsenal ahead of Europa League final

Chelsea have confirmed that Oliver Giroud has signed a new one year extension with the club. The French striker has not been a regular starter for the club ever since they signed Higuain in January, making most of his appearances since then in the Europa League. He has undoubtedly been a useful option in that competition however, as he is the competitions joint top scorer, and is likely to play against his former employers Arsenal in the final next Wednesday.



He said after signing the deal “I am very happy to sign a new contract. I really wanted to stay at least one more year - I have felt a part of the team, the family, since the beginning and hopefully there will be more trophies to come.”



Speaking about the upcoming Europa League final against Arsenal he warned his old club “now I feel my blood is blue, I want to win my second trophy with Chelsea. To finish as top scorer and help my team.”

