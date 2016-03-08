Giuseppe Rossi escapes doping ban after court ruling
01 October at 17:40There will be no ban for Giuseppe Rossi. The former Villarreal, Parma and Fiorentina striker was found positive to dorzolamide, a substance forbidden for athletes, but now it has been decided that he will not be disqualified.
Rossi's doping tests were done on May 13 after Genoa's match against Benevento and today the National Anti-Doping Court has decided not to take action against Pepito, who can now freely look for a new club to play for.
"Today a 4-month nightmare ends. Now I want to think only about football and keep doing what I love more than anything else," the striker wrote on Twitter.
Oggi è finito un incubo di 4 mesi! . Adesso voglio pensare solo al calcio e continuare a fare quello che amo più di ogni altra cosa! #giustiziafatta #grandeteam pic.twitter.com/36ZLdO2Kd0— GIUSEPPE ROSSI (@GiuseppeRossi22) October 1, 2018
His agent Federico Pastorello also commented on the sentence on social media, saying that "Justice is made".
Giustizia fatta per @GiuseppeRossi22 !!!!
