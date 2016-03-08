Giuseppe Rossi: 'I have so much anger, I want to prove myself'

13 September at 18:15
Former Fiorentina striker Giuseppe Rossi has revealed that he wants to prove to the people that he can play at the top level again.

Rossi, who is a product of the Manchester United youth academy, has played for Genoa, Fiorentina, Villarreal and even Levante, was charged with drugs violation during his time at the rossoblu due to which he was out of football.

In a recent interview that the striker gave to Sky Sports, he talked about his future and his career.

He said: "I have so much anger, I want to prove that I can return to playing at high levels. I want to play in Serie A.

"The hat-trick at the Franchi against Juventus? They are beautiful memories, it was a spectacular victory: I saw people crying. That game, those memories, those exultations, make you shudder. The fans deserve to live certain emotions again."

Rossi had even appeared around 30 times for the Italian national team and also scored around seven times for the Azzurri.

 

