Giuseppe Rossi ‘surprised’ by conversation with Alex Ferguson
17 January at 15:45Former Fiorentina, Man United and Genoa star Giuseppe Rossi spoke to PA Sport of a recent conversation he had with sir Alex Ferguson, who coached him at Manchester United.
“We had breakfast together in Carrington the other day”.
“We were talking about my transfer at Villareal and he still remembers my price-tag. It was 11 years ago and that season there were hundreds of transfers. Despite that he still remembers how much Villareal paid. It’s good to see him happy and on the pitch”.
Rossi has been training with Machester United waiting for the right offer. The former Italy star saw his Genoa contract expire last summer and he is now training with the Red Devils waiting to get back on track.
The 31-year-old sustained three serious knee injuries during his career. He has 127 goals in 335 appearances in his career. He played 29 games with Italy national team scoring seven goals.
