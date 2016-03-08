Giuseppe Sala: 'I'd like to meet and talk to Inter and AC Milan about their new stadium again'
26 November at 14:45Mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala spoke about Inter and AC Milan’s new stadium project on the sidelines of the ceremony of delivery of the honours of the order of merit of the Italian Republic, with Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com noting his words.
"If Inter and Milan are looking at other areas, obviously it’s legitimate, we would miss them. But I would like to meet them, I will take stock today with my team also to understand how to relate with the clubs. There's no meeting scheduled yet, but I think we'll do it. I continue to be optimistic and positive, at least from the teams I see an openness to dialogue.”
Both the Milanese clubs were hoping to demolish the existing San Siro stadium in order to build one of their two proposed projects, both of which included a large commercial area. However, the City Council refused to give the clubs permission for the demolishment, and as such they have been looking at alternative locations, such as Sesto San Giovanni.
Apollo Heyes
