Goalkeeper taking medical tests at Chelsea – the latest
25 July at 18:10According to the latest reports from Sky Sports in the UK, former England goalkeeper Robert Green is taking his medical tests ahead of a free transfer to Chelsea.
Green spent last year at Huddersfield Town, yet did not make a single appearance and, thus, was released on a free by the Premier League club.
Chelsea have been looking for a third-goalkeeper who fits the ‘homegrown’ status, to help them meet their quota; something they have struggled with in the past, partly inspiring prior transfers of Ross Barkley and Danny Drinkwater.
Green’s last match came for Leeds United in 2017 and the former West Ham United goalkeeper will likely not play much of a part in Chelsea’s team – yet will likely pick up a nice wage for very little work.
The move will likely be made official within the next 24 hours, providing the player passes his medical examinations.
