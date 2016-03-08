Godin: 'Inter must work as a team to win Champions League'
29 September at 23:30Inter Milan defender Diego Godin spoke to UEFA's official website ahead of the Champions League match between the Nerazzurri and Barcelona during the week.
'Defence? It is something learned, because from the age of five to 16 I played as a midfielder in front of the defense. Then I learned slowly. Being a defender? Is it a parallel with life.
'Both in the Champions League and in any competition, what I have learned is that in order to get important things you need to work as a team, in the intrinsic sense of the word: that all the players are busy on every ball to carry out the tasks everyone has on the field.'
