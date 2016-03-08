Godin: 'Inter must work as a team to win Champions League'

Inter Milan defender Diego Godin spoke to UEFA's official website ahead of the Champions League match between the Nerazzurri and Barcelona during the week.



'Defence? ​It is something learned, because from the age of five to 16 I played as a midfielder in front of the defense. Then I learned slowly. Being a defender? Is it a parallel with life.



'​Both in the Champions League and in any competition, what I have learned is that in order to get important things you need to work as a team, in the intrinsic sense of the word: that all the players are busy on every ball to carry out the tasks everyone has on the field.'