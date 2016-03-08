Godin on Inter Champions League campaign: 'Either we win or we learn'

Inter defender Diego Godin has commented on the club's UEFA Champions League campaign, which starts later today.



The nerazzurri face Slavia Prague in their Champions League opener later today, months after being eliminated from the group stages of the competition by PSV and Tottenham.



In the matchday programme, Godin said: "I want to help the team out of the field. Experience is not a title, it is achieved by living situations. I always say" Either you win or you learn."



"Every tenth of a second earned is necessary to win, especially for an intense team that is tidy and structured like ours."