OFFICIAL: Atletico squad list for Juventus, Godin returns
11 March at 10:45Godin returns in time to face Juventus in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16.
Good news for Cholo Simeone, and the recovery of Diego Godin: the defender and captain of the Colchoneros had frightened the medical staff after a blow in training and even yesterday had worked separately.
Team list can be seen below:
| CONVOCATORY- Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) March 11, 2019
¡Aquí están los elegidos!
¡Describe the list of @Simeone para el #JuveAtleti ! # AúpaAtleti #UCL pic.twitter.com/0xBjNPZAxC
Go to comments