OFFICIAL: Atletico squad list for Juventus, Godin returns

11 March at 10:45
Godin returns in time to face Juventus in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16. 
 
Good news for  Cholo  Simeone, and the recovery of Diego Godin: the defender and captain of the Colchoneros had frightened the medical staff after a blow in training and even yesterday had worked separately. 

Team list can be seen below:

