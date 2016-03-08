Godin takes secret Inter medical, contract details revealed

Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin is a new Inter player. The Nerazzurri have reached an agreement to sign the Uruguay International as a free agent at the end of the season and our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano can exclusively reveal that the player has already undergone secret medical tests with the Nerazzurri.



Godin is a long-time target of Beppe Marotta who had also tried to sign him for Juve last summer. Now, he’s managed to complete his signing with Inter.



Inter have not tried to convince Atletico to sign the player in January: they know the Colchoneros don’t want to sell their captain before the end of the season.



Godin, 32, has signed a two-year, € 4.5 million-a-year deal. Inter have also an option to extend the player’s stay at the club and the player’s salary can increase to € 6 million-a-year with bonuses.



Godin will face Inter’s greatest rivals in the last-16 stage of the Champions League in February. His desire is to lift the Cup with the big ears with the Colchoneros before joining his new club.

