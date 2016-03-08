Godin: 'With Conte, you learn everyday'
02 October at 14:25Inter defender Diego Godin has spoken highly of Antonio Conte and believes that he always learns something new under the Italian.
The nerazzurri face Barcelona in their second Champions League game this season. While their first one ended in a 1-1 draw against Slavia, Inter are unbeaten in the league and currently top the Serie A charts with a 100 percent record.
Ahead of the clash at the Nou Camp, Godin was talking to the UEFA website and he said: "So far I have learned and I have seen that, in order to do well, you have to be a team and know what it means being a team.
"All players must commit to defending on every ball and doing everything they need from a defensive point of view.
"We learn every day from Conte. It's a daily process, especially because for us it's a new coach. For now we're in a phase of adaptation and development, the coach communicates his concepts to us, makes us understand how he wants us to play, how the team must work and his mentality or his way of living life and football: this is also a very important part."
