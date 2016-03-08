Golden Boy, Paratici was named the best European manager - pics
16 December at 22:35Juventus are coming off a 3-1 win against Udinese as Cristiano Ronaldo (two goals) and Leo Bonucci scored for the bianconeri. With the win, Juve have now reached Antonio Conte's Inter Milan as both clubs are tied in points.
Juve director Fabio Paratici is currently at the Golden Boy award show (organized by Tuttosport) as he was named best European manager. You can view a picture on the matter bellow right now as you can also view more football news by clicking right here.
#GoldenBoy2019 - Fabio Paratici premiato a Torino come Best European Manager! pic.twitter.com/L2uD20iKVe— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) December 16, 2019
