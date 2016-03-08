...
Golden Shoe 2018-19: Messi remains on top, Aguero moves closer to CR7 and Quagliarella, Kane far from top

04 March at 17:45
Leo Messi remains on top of the Golden Shoe table for this season. The Argentinean didn't score in Barcelona's 1-0 win over Real Madrid last week-end but remains on top of the raking followed by Kylian Mbappé who scored twice against Caen to secure another away win of his Psg side.

Right behind the French star, there are two Serie A aces: the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Fabio Quagliarella. The Portuguese star caused controversies last night when he was fouled by Napoli's Alex Meret who was sent off in the first half of Napoli-Juve.

CR7 didn't score at the San Paolo and was joined on top of the Serie A goal scorer table by the evergreen Fabio Quagliarella who scored twice against Spal making his goal tally rise to 19 goals. The Italian veteran is the second player in the history of Sampdoria to ever score at least 19 goals in two successive Serie A campaigns after Vincenzo Montella.

Check our gallery to know the top 10 top scorers in the Golden Boot table

