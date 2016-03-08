Gomez tells James Rodriguez to join Atalanta

James Rodriguez is likely to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season as Bayern Munich are not willing to sign him on a permanent deal. James is destined to return to Real Madrid before the beginning of a new chapter of his career.



Atalanta star Papu Gomez has suggested to El Diez to switch the Merengues with Atalanta in the summer. James commented on the Instagram post of Duvan Zapata with some 'fire emojis' and Papu Gomez promptly replied: "If you want to try Italian football, Atalanta is your home. I'll give you the number 10 if you ask".

