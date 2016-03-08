Gomez tells James Rodriguez to join Atalanta

29 January at 13:40
James Rodriguez is likely to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season as Bayern Munich are not willing to sign him on a permanent deal. James is destined to return to Real Madrid before the beginning of a new chapter of his career.

Atalanta star Papu Gomez has suggested to El Diez to switch the Merengues with Atalanta in the summer. James commented on the Instagram post of Duvan Zapata with some 'fire emojis' and Papu Gomez promptly replied: "If you want to try Italian football, Atalanta is your home. I'll give you the number 10 if you ask".
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Atalanta

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.