Gonzalo Higuain announces international retirement

29 March at 08:00
Gonzalo Higuain, currently on loan at Premier League club Chelsea from Serie A side Juventus, has today confirmed that he will be retiring from international football; no longer will Pipita play for Argentina.

Speaking to Fox Sports, Higuain said this:

"I thought about it a lot and talked about it with coach Scaloni, my national cycle is over. I think it will do me good and please many, from now on you can stop worrying if I will score or not. In Argentina we always talk about goals that I have missed and not the many that I scored. The criticism hurt, my family has also suffered, Messi is a born-winner."

It is looking increasingly unlikely that Gonzalo Higuain will be signed on a permanent basis; especially if Maurizio Sarri's side fail to qualify for the Champions League next season or if the former Napoli boss is gone by the summer. 

