Gonzalo Higuain reveals why he rejected Chelsea and joined AC Milan
03 August at 16:00Gonzalo Higuain has left Juventus and completed a move to AC Milan, while Leonardo Bonucci returned to the Turin club in the summer transfer window.
The Argentine professional footballer was also a target for the English Premier League club Chelsea in the summer transfer. This is because Maurizio Sarri, the striker’s former manager at Napoli, has now moved to Stamford Bridge where he has replaced Antonio Conte.
Gonzalo Higuain said only Maurizio Sarri wanted him at Chelsea, while everyone wanted him at AC Milan and this is why he rejected the English Premier League club for AC Milan in the summer transfer window.
“My esteem for Sarri is not new, but the only person who wanted me there was him, everyone wanted me here. This is the best thing for a player, the motivation and the belief to bring you here. I know Reina well, I've been playing here for 5 years, I think Milan have a great team,” Gonzalo Higuain said.
Go to comments