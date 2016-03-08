Gonzalo Higuain’s farewell message: “I’m going to Milan”
01 August at 13:00According to what has been reported by Il Corriere Torino this morning, Gonzalo Higuain has sent a farewell message to a friend of his in Turin, which reportedly said “I’m going to Milan”.
This comes despite the suggestion that the deal is not yet 100% complete, with the Argentine not entirely convinced by the loan with obligation to buy – and Juventus not willing to pay the departure fee that is requested by Higuain himself.
For now, a vital day of negotiations is ahead; with both Milan and Juventus fans alike nervous about the outcome of this deal.
