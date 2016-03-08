Good news Arsenal: Insigne suffers another muscle injury
30 March at 11:30Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne has suffered another muscle injury in the space of fifteen days and it has put his presence against Arsenal in the Europa League under doubt.
Insigne had initially sustained a muscle injury which had initially put him in doubt for the first leg in the Europa League quarter-final against Arsenal, but he had started training earlier this week.
Corriere dello Sport state that he has suffered another injury and an ultrasound scan today could confirm what injury it is.
Initial beliefs state that the it is only a stretch but the extent of the injury can be confirmed by tomorrow. But despite that, he will miss Napoli's game against Roma tomorrow.
Carlo Ancelotti will have to make a decision because taking a risk can increase risk of further enhancement of injury. But it can be worth the risk, with a crucial tie against the Gunners coming up.
