Good news Arsenal: Insigne suffers another muscle injury

insigne, napoli, esulta, dito, 2018/19
30 March at 11:30
Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne has suffered another muscle injury in the space of fifteen days and it has put his presence against Arsenal in the Europa League under doubt.

Insigne had initially sustained a muscle injury which had initially put him in doubt for the first leg in the Europa League quarter-final against Arsenal, but he had started training earlier this week.

Corriere dello Sport state that he has suffered another injury and an ultrasound scan today could confirm what injury it is.

Initial beliefs state that the it is only a stretch but the extent of the injury can be confirmed by tomorrow. But despite that, he will miss Napoli's game against Roma tomorrow.

Carlo Ancelotti will have to make a decision because taking a risk can increase risk of further enhancement of injury. But it can be worth the risk, with a crucial tie against the Gunners coming up.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.