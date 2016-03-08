Serie A giants Inter Milan will seek some encouragement from the fact that Tottenham Hotspur will be without four of their important players on Tuesday, when the sides lock horns in the UEFA Champions League opener at the San Siro.While Hugo Lloris is already out injured because of thigh issues and he missed Spurs' 2-1 loss to Liverpool at the weekend, Mauricio Pochettino confirmed that that Lilywhites will be without Toby Alderweireld, Kieran Trippier and Dele Alli. Moussa Sissoko too is out injured and has not traveled to Milan."Lloris , Alli and Sissoko are injured and have remained in London, like Alderweireld and Trippier for technical-tactical choice. We can not bring twenty-five players with us ".While Alli was also missing during the game against Liverpool, the Englishman was a doubt to feature against the nerazzurri and his absence will come as a blow to Spurs, who will also be without Moussa Sissoko.Pochettino did not elaborate on why Trippier and Alderweireld were missing, but he said: "It’s a technical decision. You can look it up in the dictionary. Tactical? That is on the pitch, although guess you could say this is tactical off of the pitch."Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)